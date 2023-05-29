Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Mild spring weather in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:00 am, May 29, 2023 by News Staff

sunshine paso robles

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 65

– Paso Robles residents can expect mild spring weather throughout the week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Monday’s high is forecasted at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a gradual rise to the mid-70s by midweek. Towards the end of the week, temperatures will warm up further, reaching the low to mid-80s for the weekend.

 

weather forecast paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 95% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 70% capacity as of Monday morning. Click here to view current local lake levels.

 

Comments

