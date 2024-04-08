Miranda Lambert to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that three-time Grammy award-winner Miranda Lambert will perform in concert on Jul. 17. The concert will commence at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Ticket prices for the show range from $45 to $140. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Apr. 12, at 10 a.m. to the general public. A new program, “Local Fan of the Fair,” will grant registered local fans one-hour early access to ticket sales. For more information about this early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cautions against purchasing tickets outside of the official channel to ensure authenticity and validity.

Miranda Lambert, a decorated songwriter, Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, and shelter animal advocate, adds New York Times best-selling author to her titles with her debut book, “Y’all Eat Yet?” available now.

Her eighth solo album, “Palomino,” released in 2022, marked the largest female Country album debut of the year and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Lambert’s career boasts seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 11 No. 1 hit radio singles, and over 70 awards, making her the most-awarded artist in ACM history.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 17 through Jul. 28 in Paso Robles, CA. Connect with the fair online at www.MidStateFair.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

