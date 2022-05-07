Missing a bike? Paso Robles police may have it
Community members missing a bike should contact police department with proof of ownership
– The Paso Robles Police Department is encouraging community members who are missing bicycles to contact them. If you are missing a bike, call the police department at (805) 237-6464.
Be prepared to provide proof of ownership of the bike, including:
- A receipt for the bike
- Serial number
- Detailed description of the bike
- Photo of you (or child) with the bike
The police are also encouraging the community to register their bike with Bike Index, a free, non-profit bike registry system. To register your bike go to: https://www.prcity.com/252/Police-Department