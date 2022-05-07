Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Missing a bike? Paso Robles police may have it
  • Follow Us!

Missing a bike? Paso Robles police may have it 

Posted: 6:47 am, May 7, 2022 by News Staff

bike

Community members missing a bike should contact police department with proof of ownership

– The Paso Robles Police Department is encouraging community members who are missing bicycles to contact them. If you are missing a bike, call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

Be prepared to provide proof of ownership of the bike, including:

  • A receipt for the bike
  • Serial number
  • Detailed description of the bike
  • Photo of you (or child) with the bike

 

The police are also encouraging the community to register their bike with Bike Index, a free, non-profit bike registry system. To register your bike go to: https://www.prcity.com/252/Police-Department

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.