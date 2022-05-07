Missing a bike? Paso Robles police may have it

Community members missing a bike should contact police department with proof of ownership

– The Paso Robles Police Department is encouraging community members who are missing bicycles to contact them. If you are missing a bike, call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

Be prepared to provide proof of ownership of the bike, including:

A receipt for the bike

Serial number

Detailed description of the bike

Photo of you (or child) with the bike

The police are also encouraging the community to register their bike with Bike Index, a free, non-profit bike registry system. To register your bike go to: https://www.prcity.com/252/Police-Department

