Missing man reported from Atascadero 

Posted: 8:49 am, August 27, 2020 by News Staff

Cory Kelley Armer. Photos sent by Atascadero PD.

–On Aug. 11, 2020, family members of Cory Kelley Armer reported him as a missing person to the Atascadero Police Department. It was reported that Kelley Armer had not been seen or heard from since late April 2020. Family members say this is uncharacteristic of Kelley Armer to not have contact with his family, especially for this length of time. Due to this, the Atascadero Police Department is considering the disappearance of Kelley Armer to be suspicious in nature.

Kelley Armer is described as a 38-year-old male resident of Atascadero, 6’ tall, weighing 175 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information regarding his location or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, contact Sergeant Jeffrey Wilshusen with the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 470-3242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.



Comments

