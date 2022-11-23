Paso Robles News|Friday, November 25, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Missing person last seen in Arroyo Grande
  • Follow Us!

Missing person last seen in Arroyo Grande 

Posted: 6:09 am, November 23, 2022 by News Staff
missing person 1

Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig.

Authorities seeking help locating 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig

– On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from Los Osos.

Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig

Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig

Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig, 22, was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on Sunday in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11 p.m.

missing person van

A similar van to the one Moriarty Puig was driving.

Moriarty Puig is Hispanic, 5′ 7″ tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings and carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414.

sticker

The sticker above is the same design as the one on the back window of the van. It is a dark-colored sticker on the back tinted window.

Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado. She may possibly be headed to the Santa Barbara area or Santa Cruz area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.