Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday

– On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.

On Tuesday at 4:40 p.m., SLOPD received a report of a deceased dog in the creek bed in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Officers investigated the scene and attempted to contact the owners of the dog but were unsuccessful and began to make arrangements to have the dog brought to San Luis Obispo County Animal Control.

Several hours later at approximately 9:45 p.m., SLO Police received a missing persons report regarding two San Luis Obispo residents who had not arrived at their expected location in Modesto. Family members provided photos of the residents and their dog. Officers searched the resident’s home and found it empty with no signs of foul play. Upon viewing the photo of the missing dog, a SLO Police dispatcher was able to make the connection between the earlier report of the deceased dog with the dog owned by the missing residents. Officers returned to the heavily wooded creek bed and after a further search of the area discovered the deceased bodies of the missing residents under heavy brush.

The deceased were identified as Matthew Chachere, a 39-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, and Jennifer Besser, a 36-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Detectives are investigating the scene with assistance from the San Luis Obispo Coroner’s Office, to determine if there is a connection between the traffic accident on Monday and the deceased victims. The cause of death is pending the coroner’s report.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information relating to the vehicle collision on Monday, Nov. 21, contact Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-8005 or call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 to share information anonymously. Incident numbers: 221121067, 221122063, 221122085.

