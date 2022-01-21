Mobile vaccine clinic to make stops in North County

First clinic is today in Shandon

– A mobile vaccine clinic will be making stops this week and next in North County at the following locations:

Shandon High School School Gym

Friday, January 21, 3:30 – 6 p.m. – 101 S. 1st St., Shandon

Free Flu and COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccines, while supplies last. First, second, and booster doses for ages 12+. First and second doses for ages 5-11.

Paso Robles School District Office Boardroom

Monday, Jan. 24, 2 – 6 p.m. 800 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles,

Free flu and COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccines are available for ages 5+

Lillian Larsen Elementary School Cafeteria

Thursday, Jan. 27, 3 – 6 p.m., 1601 L St., San Miguel

Free flu and COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccines are available for ages 5+

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

