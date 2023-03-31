Moonstone Beach Boardwalk repairs begin

To minimize impacts to the visiting public, repairs will be completed in sections

– A long-awaited project to repair the Moonstone Beach Boardwalk at Hearst San Simeon State Park began this week. The much-used 2,243-foot-long boardwalk, which runs parallel between the Moonstone Beach bluff-tops and Moonstone Beach Drive in Cambria, will include several ADA-related upgrades, such as flatter re-routes, ADA parking spaces, and more compliant boardwalk surfaces and ramps. Additionally, the project also includes several resource-related improvements such as emergent wetland and native plant protection and re-routes and boardwalk relocation away from retreating bluffs.

“We are excited to see this much-anticipated work begin and are grateful for the patience demonstrated by all the businesses along Moonstone Drive,” said San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat. “Visitors, residents, and local businesses have been very patient as this project awaited funding and approval.”

The repairs and upgrades are being done by Quincon, Inc, a local business headquartered in Grover Beach. The $1.6 Million estimated contract cost is being funded by the California State Parks’ Accessibility Program.

The Moonstone Beach Boardwalk, where several hotels, motels, and restaurants are located, is a popular attraction to visitors and locals alike. To minimize impacts to the visiting public, the repairs will be completed in sections to allow continued use in other sections that have been completed, or not yet scheduled. However, the sections that are under repair will be closed to the public during work, and we apologize for the inconvenience this will cause.

The project is expected to take five to six months to complete, depending on weather conditions and the availability of materials and supplies. Several parking spaces have been closed off to stage equipment and materials at the Leffingwell Landing day-use parking lot, a few limited areas along Moonstone Beach Drive, and at the Santa Rosa day-use parking lot. Work is scheduled to occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

