Moose Lodge donates to Paso Robles Senior Center

Center will use donation to update facility equipment, sponsor no–cost events, holiday parties

– Moose Lodge #243 in Paso Robles recently chose the Paso Robles Senior Center to give a charitable contribution of $500 to.

The senior center is a busy and vital part of the City of Paso Robles. For many seniors, it is the heart of their active lives. The center will be able to use this donation to update facility equipment, as well as continue to sponsor no–cost events and holiday parties for the older adult community.

The Moose Lodge in Paso Robles has over 390 members and hosts activities, both social and recreational, throughout the year. The first Moose Lodge was established in 1888 by Dr. Henry Wilson. The Paso Robles Chapter is headed by President Eddy Delgado.

Wanda Mumford and Bill Williams organized this year’s fundraiser, a Father’s Day Luau. Participants voted on the craziest Hawaiian shirt with each vote being a dollar donation.

Members of the Moose Lodge are about “celebrating life while serving those in the local community.” In addition to their commitment to local seniors, members support Mooseheart Child City and School. Mooseheart cares for children in need who deserve a second chance from infants through high school.

For more information about the Moose Lodge call (805) 239-0503.

