More COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for eligible SLO County residents

–Anyone age 75 or older, or anyone eligible under Phase 1a of the County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, can now make a first-dose appointment for next week as of 9 a.m. Thursday. There are currently about 4,000 appointments available for next week, due to a shortage in vaccine supply.

“We plan to vaccinate over 4,000 people this week, and about just as many next week,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you are a San Luis Obispo County resident age 75 or older, or you are eligible under Phase 1a of our distribution plan, register now for your first-dose appointment next week at any of our three clinics.” Vaccinations in Paso Robles began on Monday at the Mid-State Fairgrounds.

Eligible residents can make an appointment by visiting www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration or by calling the County’s Phone Assistance Center at County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444, which is now available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The County will make more appointments available over the coming days as its vaccine supply increases.

As of Friday, Jan. 15, the County Public Health Department has received nearly 10,000 first doses of vaccine and more than 7,000 second doses. More than 6,200 people received their first dose from the County Public Health Department by the end of last week. Also contributing to vaccination expansion is new State guidance allowing counties to use second doses as first doses. The County plans to convert about half of its second doses and use them as first doses next week.

“The goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Dr. Borenstein said. “This new guidance from the State allowing us to reallocate some second dose supply into first doses means that more senior residents can receive their vaccine this week.”

While two doses of the vaccine are required for maximum protection against COVID-19, Public Health officials assure residents not to worry if they cannot receive their second dose on the exact date they are eligible for it. Second dose appointments may be limited until more supply arrives from the State, but not for long.

“Getting that second dose a few weeks behind schedule will not be detrimental to the health and safety of vaccine recipients and it certainly will not require the recipient to start the series over,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Get more information at www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccines.

