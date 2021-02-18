COVID-19: More vaccine appointments available next week in SLO County

–The County of San Luis Obispo is making progress through Phase 1b of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and began vaccinating community members who are 65 and older late last week. Due to supply shortages, the county has enough vaccine at this time to provide about 3,200 first doses by appointment at its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo next week. The county will also provide more than 5,000 second doses by appointment only at its three clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo next week.

“Over 38,000 SLO County residents just became eligible for vaccine, but we only have enough supply for about 3,200 people to get their first dose next week,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We are asking that healthy residents who can continue to safely shelter at home allow their more vulnerable friends and neighbors to book an appointment first.”

The county will administer about 8,300 doses of vaccine next week across its three vaccination clinics, with about 1,000 doses per day at Cuesta College from Monday to Friday, and about 600 doses per day at Arroyo Grande High School Monday through Wednesday and the Paso Robles Event Center Tuesday through Thursday.

“We’ve made great progress in administering first doses of vaccine to over 22,000 of our residents, and many of those people are now ready for their second shot,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We are carefully allocating vaccine supply to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, while ensuring that everyone gets both doses within the recommended time period.”

More than 90-percent of all vaccinated residents have reportedly received their second dose of vaccine within a four-week period. The county notifies eligible residents when it is time to book their second-dose appointment and is administering second doses within the six-week interval, as recommended by the CDC.

“We are reaching out to people who are eligible for their second dose in the order they got their first dose,” Borenstein added. “Please don’t worry if you haven’t heard from us yet—you will, and we will get you that second dose in a safe and timely manner.”

Eligible community members can reserve a first-dose appointment tomorrow morning by visiting www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments or by calling the county’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 534-2444 or (805) 781-4280, available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions about how to book your second-dose appointment, visit the county health department’s frequently asked questions page.

The county added 38 cases on Wednesday and zero deaths in what appears to be a continued decline of new cases.

The county of San Luis Obispo has now recorded a total of 19,248 cases since the pandemic was declared in March. Currently, 23 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with eight in the ICU.

Today we report 38 more #COVID19 cases and 0 new deaths of members of our community. Thank you to everyone who is helping #SLOTheSpread. Your efforts are making a difference. #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 17, 2021

The county health department is now providing weekly updates regarding vaccine appointments. Click here to make a reservation.

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as local Albertson’s pharmacies. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at: https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

