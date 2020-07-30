More outdoor seating being added downtown Paso Robles

–Paso Robles businesses and city staff have worked together to develop the next phase of outdoor business, with the addition of new on-street dining options this week. Residents will find on-street seating on Park Street in front of Yanagi and Fish Gaucho; on Pine in front of Brunch, with a platform in front of Odyssey and Black Cat Bistro to follow.

The first phase of in-street dining opened on July 24 and included the use of parking stalls on portions of Pine Street between 11th and 12th and portions of 12th Street between Park and Pine. On July 27, in-street dining installation began on 11th Street.

Two-way traffic circulation will be maintained in all locations.

Subsequent phases, including portions of other downtown blocks will be implemented in the coming weeks. These on-street areas will be used for outdoor dining and businesses seven days a week as long as state restrictions on indoor business activities are in effect.

Temporary sidewalk use is also an option for businesses that can maintain four feet of clearance on the sidewalk for pedestrians. Sidewalk or in-street business permits can be implemented by completing a permit application with no fee payment at this time. The $393 permit fee is deferred until 30 days after the state’s emergency order ends. Any business that would like to explore their options for outdoor business should call (805) 237-3970.

The City Council approved the temporary use of the public right-of-way for outdoor business on July 15 to help local businesses during the pandemic. City staff is continuing to work with local stakeholders and individual business owners to find a way to keep businesses open and meet the diverse needs of individual businesses. These newest outdoor business options augment options approved by Council within the last few months, including Dining in the Park approved in May and the City’s Parklet Program, created in June.

“The community continues to think outside the box and innovate to keep our local businesses open,” says Kristin Casillas of Oralé Taqueria on 11th Street. “We are grateful for the city getting this up so quickly after the governor’s announcement to close indoor dining, and we are excited about the opportunity to expand our seating to the streets.”

Four parklets have already been installed in private parking lots. Businesses with private parking lots may expand operations into their own off-street parking area with permission of the city and the property manager/owner. The city is issuing no-cost permits for parklets on private property with a simple site plan. Call (805) 237-3850 for more information.

The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Travel Paso are working with private parking lot owners to secure parking to offset the stalls being used for outdoor seating. The Paso Robles Inn has donated 10 parking spaces, other private lot owners are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Residents are reminded that COVID-19 is still present and is increasing in Paso Robles. Outdoor business options are intended to provide a safer way to do business in compliance with state orders. Public health guidance must be followed while enjoying dining outdoors.

Share this post!

email

Related