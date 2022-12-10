More than $170-million allocated to new Highway 46 East widening project

Project will convert roughly four miles of the two-lane conventional highway into a 4-lane expressway

– The California Transportation Commission approved Caltrans’ allocation request for $171 million to reconfigure the Highway 46 East/State Route 41 “Wye” Interchange from west of Davis Road to west of Antelope Road in San Luis Obispo County. The project will convert roughly four miles of the two-lane conventional highway into a 4-lane expressway.

“We are pleased to have received this funding allocation to continue these safety improvements in this important east-west corridor,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

This upcoming project follows the current widening of a five-mile segment of Highway 46 East from near the Shandon Rest Area to east of the Jack Ranch Café. Four additional phases were completed over the past decade from Paso Robles leading to the Hwy. 46/41 intersection.

“The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments applauds District Director Tim Gubbins’ leadership to secure the funding needed so the planned grade-separated interchange at the Highway 46 and 41 Junction can proceed on schedule. This improvement will serve so many Californians traveling to and from the coast,” said SLOCOG Executive Director Peter Rodgers.

The contractor for this $171 million project is Atkinson Construction of Irvine. The project is scheduled to begin in March of 2023 and is expected to take about three years to complete.

There will be one final segment that will span a roughly 3.5-mile stretch of Hwy. 46 East along the Antelope Grade in San Luis Obispo County to roughly one-half mile within Kern County limits.

At the completion of these corridor projects, Highway 46 East will become a 4-lane divided expressway from US 101 in Paso Robles to I-5 in Lost Hills in Kern County.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

