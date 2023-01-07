More than six inches of rainfall expected over next 10 days

Deluge of rain forecast for Paso Robles

– A deluge of rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles starting this evening and moving into next week, according to weather forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting a total of 6.6 inches of rainfall over the next ten days.

The highest monthly rainfall record for Paso Robles was in January 1969. The city recorded 13.93 inches of rainfall that month. It was called “The Hundred Year Storm of 1969,” in San Luis Obispo County when rain fell in the first 25 days of the year.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 – June 2014.

Regional American Red Cross issues warnings

The American Red Cross is warning the public to look out for excessive rain, strong winds, flash flooding and debris flows near California wildfire areas.

The Red Cross is monitoring the situation closely and working with partners to shelter and support people impacted by these storms. Trained Red Cross disaster workers are coordinating response plans with local officials and providing shelter and care up and down the state – Thursday night, 580 people were in more than 20 Red Cross shelters across Northern California.

Additionally, this storm is expected to take a toll on the national blood supply. Resulting in fewer available blood units for patients.

“Recent severe weather events have already canceled hundreds of blood drives this winter- forcing more than 10,000 lifesaving blood donations to go uncollected across the country,” said Tony Briggs, Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter executive director and regional CEO. “With more severe weather forecasted in the week ahead, the Red Cross urges individuals in unaffected areas to pitch in and schedule an appointment to give blood to help meet all patient needs.”

Flood safety tips from the Red Cross

Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and encounter a flooded roadway, turn around immediately and go another way.

Follow evacuation routes and do not try to take shortcuts, they may be blocked.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

Offer to help people who require special assistance including older adults, those without transportation, large families, people with disabilities and the people who care for them.

Landslide safety tips

If you suspect imminent danger, evacuate immediately. Inform affected neighbors if you can, and contact your public works, fire or police department.

Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

If you are near a stream or channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow and notice whether the water changes from clear to muddy. Such changes may mean there is debris flow activity upstream so be prepared to move quickly.

Be especially alert when driving— watch for collapsed pavement, mud, fallen rocks and other indications of possible debris flow.

If you are ordered or decide to evacuate, take your animals with you.

Power outage safety tips

Use flashlights in the dark — not candles.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will likely be congested.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside away from doors, windows, and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Full generator safety information is available here.

During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to protect your food. Use perishable food from the refrigerator first, then, food from the freezer. If the power outage continues beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

To make an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-Red Cross (800-733-2767).

