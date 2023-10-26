Morro Bay man convicted for felony sex acts with children

Elderjairus Stomtomas Belen faces a maximum term of 275 years to life in state prison for his conviction

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Morro Bay resident Elderjairus Stomtomas Belen, 33, guilty of 11 felony counts of engaging in sex acts with a child under the age of 14. The jury also found that the crimes involved multiple victims.

At trial, jurors heard evidence that between Nov. 2013 and Dec. 2018, Belen engaged in a series of sex acts with the two survivors beginning when they were under the age of ten. Belen was between the ages of 23 and 28 when he committed the crimes.

“We thank the jury for their focused attention in this very sensitive and emotional case,” said Dow. “The two young survivors demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and testifying in the trial necessary to bring this predator to justice. We are optimistic that this conviction will encourage victims of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement.”

Both victims testified at the trial with the support of Edgar, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Courthouse Facility Dog. The Courthouse Dog Team consists of Edgar and his two handlers; Senior Investigator Tim Murphy and Victim Witness Assistant Director Jennifer Love.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Barry LaBarbera presiding. Belen faces a maximum term of 275 years to life in state prison for his conviction.

The case was investigated by the Morro Bay Police Department with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich of the Sexual Assault Prosecution Team.

