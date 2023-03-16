Morro Bay named one of best spring fishing spots for 2023

— FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has released its list of the top spring fishing destinations for 2023, and Morro Bay has made the cut.

The California coastal town is one of nine destinations on the list, chosen for its productive and relaxed angling experience. With tourism and fishing as two pillars of the Morro Bay community, locals understand the importance of their fisheries and protect them. As a result, some of the most popular and delicious fish around call these waters home. In spring, anglers can target Rockfish, Halibut, Lingcod, and even Chinook Salmon.

While shore anglers can go after these species year-round, boat fishing is allowed from April. As the season starts, Salmon arrive in good numbers, and all other bottom fish are active and ready to bite, making spring the perfect time to visit.

The full list of the Top Spring Fishing Spots in the US for 2023, according to FishingBooker, also includes Ocean City, Maryland; South Padre Island, Texas; Roanoke, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Bozeman, Montana; Saratoga Lake, New York; Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; and Clinton Lake, Kansas.

FishingBooker connects anglers and fishing guides, with over 30,000 fishing trips available in more than 2,000 destinations worldwide.

