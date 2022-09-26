Paso Robles News|Monday, September 26, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Morro Bay Rotary hosting drive-through barbecue fundraiser
  • Follow Us!

Morro Bay Rotary hosting drive-through barbecue fundraiser 

Posted: 5:55 am, September 26, 2022 by News Staff

barbecue fundraiser

Tickets available through Oct. 15 for Oct. 19 pickup

– Tickets are available now for the Morro Bay Rotary’s drive-through barbecue fundraiser on Oct. 19. Available for purchase will be a full-sized Spencer’s premium tri-tip roast along with ranch-style beans, garden salad with ranch dressing, hot sourdough garlic bread loaf, and salsa. This is a complete meal that will serve six.

Pick-up is from 5 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Carla’s Country Kitchen at 213 Beach St. Morro Bay. All proceeds go to the club’s “Help Us Help Others,” Campaign. Recent support has gone to local life support programs like the SLO Food Bank, Got Your Back (food for children in need), Salvation Army, SLO Bigs, and the SLO Noor Foundation.

Tickets are $55 and are available through Oct. 15 at morrobayrotary.org.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.