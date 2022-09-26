Morro Bay Rotary hosting drive-through barbecue fundraiser

Tickets available through Oct. 15 for Oct. 19 pickup

– Tickets are available now for the Morro Bay Rotary’s drive-through barbecue fundraiser on Oct. 19. Available for purchase will be a full-sized Spencer’s premium tri-tip roast along with ranch-style beans, garden salad with ranch dressing, hot sourdough garlic bread loaf, and salsa. This is a complete meal that will serve six.

Pick-up is from 5 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Carla’s Country Kitchen at 213 Beach St. Morro Bay. All proceeds go to the club’s “Help Us Help Others,” Campaign. Recent support has gone to local life support programs like the SLO Food Bank, Got Your Back (food for children in need), Salvation Army, SLO Bigs, and the SLO Noor Foundation.

Tickets are $55 and are available through Oct. 15 at morrobayrotary.org.

