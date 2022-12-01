Motorcyclist dies after traffic accident

Collision investigation is ongoing

– On Monday at 1:45 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Atascadero Rd, just east of Hill St. in Morro Bay. Michael Barrios, 69, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero Rd. and collided with a truck, operated by 51-year-old Efren Morales, while Morales exited the driveway from the businesses in the 500 block of Atascadero Rd. All parties remained on the scene. Officers investigated the collision at the scene and determined drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

Barrios complained of pain and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Barrios was admitted to the hospital where he underwent surgery and continued treatment in the ICU. On Wednesday, Barrios died as a result of his injuries.

The collision investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to

contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media