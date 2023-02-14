Mountain lion attacks, drags away woman’s dog in SLO

Attack occurred near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates

– A woman’s dog was attacked by a mountain lion on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, according to a report by KSBY.

On Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m., San Luis Obispo resident Alysha Periera was reportedly walking her dog near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates when she encountered the mountain lion. Periera was yanked off of her feet as the mountain lion attacked, dragging her dog away from her, the report says.

Periera let go of the leash and was able to escape without any serious injuries, but her dog, Cupcake, was gone.

“It took her and took her down the creek. I could hear her yelling, yelling. She was yelling and yelling, and I couldn’t do anything. It was so horrible,” Periera told KSBY.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) believes this lion may be the same one that has been sighted in the area a few times recently, KSBY reported.

