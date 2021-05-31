Mr. Putter’s Boathouse opens at Atascadero Lake

Paddleboats and surrey bikes will bring recreational fun to the lake

–Many people are familiar with Mr. Putters Putt Putt miniature golf course located in downtown Atascadero, located a half a block north of the Carlton Hotel. Now, Mr. Putters Boathouse has just opened up at the Atascadero Lake. The Boathouse has two and four-person paddle boats available to rent by the hour.

Pricing is $10 per boater over 10 years old, $5 per boater ages 2 to 10, and free for boaters under 2. In addition to paddle boats, the Boathouse will have two and four-person surrey bikes. These are fun, four-wheeled bicycles that groups can rent to travel around the lake.

The Boathouse also has brought in the popular “Gemstone Mining” activity. Here kids young and old get to sift through their very own bag of “paydirt” to find, collect and keep a unique and fun selection of crystals, gemstones, fossils, and more.

For more information and updates, follow the company on Facebook.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related