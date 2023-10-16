Mujeres de Acción to present tenth-anniversary breast cancer gala

Event will include a catered dinner, live entertainment, inspirational speeches, highlights from the past decade

– Mujeres de Acción, a non-profit focused on improving the livelihoods and well-being of North SLO County Hispanic and Latino populations, including women with breast cancer, has announced its tenth-anniversary breast cancer gala. The event, held annually and this year at the SpringHill Suites in Atascadero from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 4, aims to bring awareness towards early detection of breast cancer, provide support for those afflicted, and honor those who have passed.

“We are honored to host this event in our tenth year,” said Yessenia Echevarria, founder of Mujeres de Acción. “Women who have been impacted by breast cancer deserve a community where they can find support, be uplifted, and know there is a path forward.”

Echevarria’s mother was afflicted with breast cancer in 2013, bringing uncertain times to her family. Further compounding the situation was difficulty searching for resources, including a lack of informational materials translated into Spanish. In response, Echevarria sought out local businesses, community members, and government organizations to close the gap.

According to the California Cancer Registry, over 25,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually in California. Data from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation also shows that Hispanic and Latina women have a higher incidence of breast cancer due to diet.

When combined with a lack of communication towards annual mammogram screenings, many don’t discover they have the disease until it’s too late.

“We were luckily able to discover my mother’s cancer early on so it was very treatable,” says Brenda Echevarria, co-founder of Mujeres de Acción. “Latina and Hispanic women who have attended our events go home much more informed and empowered to take control of their health.”

While Mujeres de Acción was founded to support Latina and Hispanic causes around breast cancer, its events are also inclusive. The nonprofit’s leadership says it recognizes that over 240,000 American women are diagnosed annually with 42,000 deaths, creating a need to distribute resources, information, and inspiration across all demographic groups.

This year’s event will include a catered dinner, live entertainment, inspirational speeches, and highlights from the past decade. Attendees are asked to dress in pink or white to mark the occasion. Tickets can be purchased here for $55 early bird or $75 regular admission.

“The event is an inspiration to all who attend,” says Claudia Olsen, a past keynote speaker and breast cancer survivor. “Being uplifted in community is so important when going through the breast cancer journey and the Mujeres de Acción team ensures that nobody is forgotten.”

