Multiple RVs destroyed in fire Saturday night

Fire occurred at a local commercial sales and service location

–At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Saturday Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the report of a commercial structure fire in the 2500 block of Theatre Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple recreational vehicles (RVs) burning at a commercial sales and service location.

The rapidly spreading fire was quickly contained by arriving units and did not extend into an adjacent building. Three recreational vehicles were destroyed and five adjacent RVs sustained minor damage. Estimated dollar value saved during this incident, exceeded 1 million dollars. Estimated dollar loss to the recreational vehicles was $100,000 dollars.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines from Cal Fire/SLO County immediately responded to assist. In total, 16 firefighters worked to control the fire. Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related