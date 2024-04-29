Museum features history of baseball in Paso Robles

Paso Robles History Museum hosting special event Friday

– The Paso Robles Area Historical Society invites the public to their most recent Evening of History & Wine. This event on Friday, May 3, presents the history of baseball in Paso Robles. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles History Museum.

Baseball in Paso Robles has been around since the late 1800s and beginning in 1909 the community began taking the sport seriously. Businesses and banks, even the post office, closed on opening days so employees could attend local games. The Pittsburgh Pirates trained in Paso Robles from 1924 to 1934. Before the Pittsburgh Pirates, teams such as the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Seals also trained in Paso Robles.

The program includes a social and wine tasting featuring Dresser Winery and charcuterie by Jen Fox, with a special welcome from Kory Burke, owner and winemaker of Dresser Winery.

At 6:15, John Peschong opens the presentation with “Pittsburgh Pirates in Paso Robles,” followed by the presentation of “Baseball in Paso Robles,” by Kory Burke.

The evening winds down with a Q&A session and more socializing and wine tasting.

The museum further celebrates Paso Robles’ baseball legacy with its newest exhibit, “Baseball Comes to Paso Robles.” The exhibit includes several items donated by community members, including a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform.

The May 3 event starts at 5:30 p.m. A $20 donation is requested at the door. Space is limited. Reserve a spot by calling Grace Pucci at (805) 712-6361.

The Paso Robles History Museum is located in the Carnegie Library at 800 12 Street, in the Downtown City Park. Regular hours are Thursday-Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m. For more information about museum events and exhibits visit pasorobleshistorymuseum.org or call (805) 238-4996.

