Museum of Art awarded $9,000 California Arts Council grant

With funding, museum present an exhibition examining the often-negative effects of ‘fast fashion’

– The California Arts Council has announced a grant award of $9,000 to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art as part of its impact projects program in its first round of funding for 2022.

With support from the council, the museum will present an exhibition and associated programming examining the often-negative effects of “fast fashion.” The exhibition will debut on Dec. 2 and run through Feb. 27, 2023, in the museum’s Arne Nybak Gallery.

“According to a July 2020 report by the Princeton Student Climate Initiative, the fashion industry consumes one-tenth of all the water used industrially to run factories and clean products,” stated Leann Standish, executive director of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. “Our project, curated by Courtney Davis, will explore the social, environmental, and economic impacts of fast fashion.”

The museum was featured as part of a larger announcement from the council, with grant awards for its Cycle A programming totaling more than $31 million across more than 1,100 grants supporting nonprofit organizations and units of government throughout the state. The dollar amount already marks the largest annual investment in the council’s 46-year history.

“We are elated today to be able to say that, with this first round of funds, we are placing a historic amount of money into the very worthy hands of California’s arts and cultural workforce—and with more yet to come,” said California Arts Council Chair Lilia Gonzáles-Chávez. “We have long since understood the value of our artists in this state, and we are incredibly grateful to our governor and our legislature for their support and sharing in a like-minded vision for a California where all people flourish with access to and participation in the arts.”

Organizations were awarded grants across seven different program areas within Cycle A, focused on the council’s efforts to address geographic equity, enable autonomy and sustainability for smaller organizations, and grow the strength of local arts agencies and their partnerships.

To view a complete listing of all council grantees by county, click here. For a complete listing of grantees by organization, click here.

