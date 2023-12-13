Musical talent wanted for summer concerts in the park

Concert series attracted over 25,000 attendees in the summer of 2023

– Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles REC Foundation are currently accepting applications for interested performers for the 2024 Summer Concerts in the Park series. This highly popular family-friendly concert series attracted over 25,000 attendees in the summer of 2023 and has been an annual tradition throughout the area since 2001. All shows are free and feature a wide variety of local and regional musical entertainment in the Downtown City Park gazebo.

“We were thrilled with the outstanding attendance during our Summer Concerts in the Park Series last summer,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “Our varied line-up of talented musicians delivered fabulous shows throughout the entire season. We’re excited to assemble another crowd-pleasing schedule of performances for the 2024 season.”

Concerts will take place on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., June 13 through Aug. 22, 2024. Musicians interested in consideration for the 2024 season must submit a press kit by Friday, Jan. 26, containing the following materials:

• A completed band interest form available at www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark

• One to two relevant videos of previous performances in the last three years

• CD demo or downloadable songs

• Website or Facebook page information or link

• Set list to cover a two-hour set

• Two references

Interested performers must email an electronic press kit (EPK) by the Jan. 26 deadline to Recreation Services Volunteer Coordinator Wyatt Lund at wlund@prcity.com or submit a physical press kit to Concerts in the Park, attention: Wyatt Lund, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. For more information, please contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or at the email address above.

