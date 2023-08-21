Must! Charities fundraiser brings in close to $2 Million

Wine industry ‘party with a purpose’ raises money to support local causes

– Wine industry and business leaders from across the country once again came together at Must! Charities’ Purpose event with a shared passion to give back and raised nearly $2 million, generating over $5.5 million in its three years.

The event is more than fine dining, auction lots, and festive live performances, it is a “party with a heart,” dedicated to supporting critical needs in the greater Paso Robles Wine region and beyond. The success of the event stems from how it organically originated from small vintners who harnessed the power of allocation lists.

“As our region continues to develop as a world-class wine destination, it’s essential we invest to make sure everyone benefits.,” Andy Niner, this year’s host said. “That’s what Must! does and we are honored to be a part of something that has tangible, real-time results in our region.”

The event’s “Fund a Need” lot benefits the Must/Ready2Act Fund and addresses a crucial need for Must! Charities. The Must/Ready2Act Fund will enable Must! Charities to continue to consider, develop, and vet projects with their growing list of community non-profit partners, but also allows them to fund these projects immediately when the time is right.

“While we continue to grow and expand our reach, the process to vet and fund projects will need to be faster,” said Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. “And as we move faster on projects of increasing urgency, it will require innovative ways to solve some of our communities’ most complex issues.”

While Must! Charities has historically been a grassroots effort in the region, this yearly event extends the organization’s reach by bringing local Paso Roblans and out-of-towners together. The success of the event ultimately gives Must! Charities increased capacity to move the needle on social issues.

To find out more about the Must! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

Share To Social Media