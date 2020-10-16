Must! Charities launches leaning and enrichment program for Templeton youth

–Since 2012, Must! Charities has committed more than $2.5 million investing in local organizations serving the greatest social needs in Northern San Luis Obispo County. Using an investment-minded approach to social initiatives, they launch their 13th and inaugural project with a $228,000 commitment to People’s Self-Help Housing Organization’s Camino Scholars Program at the Templeton Rolling Hills Apartment Complex.

Camino Scholars is a site-based learning program and the first site of its kind in Templeton that supports educational growth and enrichment for low-income families. Within the program, students are assigned to cohorts with a 20:1 student educator ratio. With many monolingual parents and no current district funding, four People’s Self-Help Housing site educators will be assigned. Because the program wraps around the entire family, assistance is given to those experiencing food insecurity, connecting those in need to mental health services, and referring special needs individuals to resources.

“While Templeton is often known as an affluent community, the number of low-income housing units is increasing year after year,” said Becky Gray, Executive Director of Must! Charities. “This community has never had a support system in place to bridge the gap between families and schools and we are beyond thrilled to make this program possible. This is a win-win for the families, the school district, and the community as a whole.”

Working collaboratively with the local school district provides real-time feedback that guides progress and ensures the success of those youth involved in the Camino Scholars Program. For Templeton Unified School District (TUSD), the project speaks to one of their core missions of engaging and working collaboratively with students, families, and the community. Together, these wrap-around support services will increase academic success for the youth and familial success in the community.

“The partnership between must! charities, People’s Self-Help Housing, and Templeton Unified School District will go a long way to provide many of our most vulnerable students with a safe and supportive environment where they can access academic support and enrichment opportunities,” says TUSD Assistant Superintendent Andy Burnett. “The collective effort of multiple agencies in our community is an essential ingredient for the success of our students and we are extremely grateful for our partners.”

To find out more visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

