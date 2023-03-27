Mustangs honor baseball legend Ozzie Smith

Former Cal Poly athlete was drafted by the San Diego Padres but played most of his career in St. Louis, where he lives today

– Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith returned to Cal Poly Saturday for the rededication of his statue at Baggett Stadium. Smith played for Cal Poly from 1974-1977. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres but played most of his career in St. Louis, where he lives today.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, Athletic Director Don Oberhelman, Baseball Coach Larry Lee, and Ozzie Smith spoke to several hundred people who assembled at the new Ozzie Smith Plaza. The statue is set on a concrete baseball design at the entrance to Baggett Stadium.

Ozzie said it was great to return to Cal Poly and to meet with many of the players with whom he played and some of the faculty members who taught him while he attended Cal Poly. Even the woman who taught his home economics class attended the ceremony. Ozzie told the people in attendance that after one year at Cal Poly, he became discouraged, “It didn’t seem like it was worth it,” he said. He called his mother in South Central LA, and she advised him to call his high school coach.

His former coach told Ozzie adamantly, “You’re gonna stick it out, because that is the best place for you.” Shortly after that episode, Ozzie’s baseball career began improving. After he graduated, he signed with the San Diego Padres. He made his major league debut in 1978. He was traded to St. Louis in 1982. He helped the Cardinals win the World Series that year. With the Cardinals, Smith won 13 Gold Glove Awards. From 1981 to 1996 he appeared in every All-Star game except one. He played with the Cardinals through 1996. In 2002, Smith was selected to join the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Current Mustang baseball coach Larry Lee told the crowd about his all-time all-star team. He selected Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson pitching, Ruth, Mays, and Aaron in the outfield, Johnny Bench at catcher, Lou Gehrig at first base, Rogers Hornsby at second, Mike Schmidt at third base, and he put Ozzie Smith at shortstop. He told the crowd. “Ozzie will be throwing out the first pitch today. We didn’t tell him this in advance, but we’re hoping to see him do his flip.”

After the speeches, Smith met with many of those in the crowd. He signed baseballs, posed for pictures, and visited with his fans. Among them, Paso Roblans Steve Smith and his sons Jacob and Brandon talked with Ozzie about his career.

Ozzie threw out the first pitch to former Mustang catcher Robin Baggett. Then, the Mustangs played against UC Irvine. The Anteaters won 9-7.