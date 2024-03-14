Napa Valley winery opening second location in Paso Robles

Official opening will be announced soon

– Napa Valley’s Tank Garage Winery will open its second California “filling station” in downtown Paso Robles, at 840 13th St., in the spring, according to reports and a social media post from the winery. The location will be opening in the spring of 2024. An official opening date will be announced at a later date, according to the winery’s website.

The new location will be at 840 13th St, Ste F in Paso Robles, and will be open 12 to 7 p.m. seven days a week

“The rumors are true! We are beyond stoked to announce that we’re opening a second location in Paso Robles!” wrote the winery on social media:

“We opened Tank Garage Winery in 2014, with the motto to “Never Dream Alone.” At first, it didn’t seem like the world was ready for a retro California gas station winery pumping out unique blends and cool vibes, but the dreamers found us. “Now thanks to amazing supporters like you, we’ll be joining another incredible community in Paso Robles, California. Home to some of California’s most important vineyards and wineries. We couldn’t be more stoked. “Located in downtown Paso Robles, our new Filling Station will offer a different, yet familiar way to experience Tank’s cool California wines. The new spot will feature your favorite Lubrication Bar, a Rock ‘n Roll Backstage Lounge, and a few surprises. We’ll be opening in Spring, 2024. Stay tuned for future announcements as things develop!”

