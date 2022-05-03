Napa wine company buys 265-acre vineyard in Paso Robles

Acquisition of cabernet sauvignon ranch expands company’s Central Coast holdings

– Duckhorn Portfolio announced Tuesday it has acquired the Bottom Line Ranch in the San Miguel District sub-appellation of the Paso Robles AVA. Planted with 265 acres of cabernet sauvignon, the vineyard features seven clones on three drought-tolerant rootstocks.

Bottom Line Ranch is located in the San Miguel District AVA, near the borders of both the Estrella and Adelaida districts. Situated on the slope of the Santa Lucia Range, the San Miguel District features a Region III climate that is ideal for producing world-class cabernet sauvignon. The 289-acre property was planted to six blocks totaling 218 acres of cabernet sauvignon in 2014, with 12 more acres planted in 2015, and a final 35 acres established in 2018.

“This acquisition follows our long-term strategy of supporting our wineries with robust estate holdings,” said Alex Ryan, the CEO and president of The Duckhorn Portfolio. “Adding Bottom Line Ranch’s 265 acres of cabernet sauvignon to our estate program will provide us with exceptional grapes for both Decoy and Postmark, while cementing our commitment to the Central Coast.”

“There is a reason why Paso Robles has the most cabernet sauvignon acreage of any appellation in California outside of Napa Valley,” he said. “In addition to producing phenomenal cabernet sauvignon, the Paso Robles winemaking community has done a fantastic job of building global awareness for the region and its wines. Putting down roots in this acclaimed region is an important next step in our long-term vision.”

“For a cabernet sauvignon-focused vineyard of its size, location, vine age, and quality, Bottom Line Ranch is a rare find,” said Vice President, Central Coast Winegrowing PJ Alviso. “In terms of row orientations, rootstocks and clonal selection, it has great fundamentals.” To maximize the quality of the vineyard’s cabernet sauvignon, the site’s farming will be overseen by The Duckhorn Portfolio’s in-house viticulture team and acclaimed Vineyard Manager Randy Heinzen and his company Vineyard Professional Services. Heinzen also farms Calera’s estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan and was the former Vineyard Manager at Beckstoffer Vineyards.

The company plans to rename the vineyard in the coming months. Financial details for the acquisition were not disclosed.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio is a luxury wine company with ten wineries, eight winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 acres of vineyards spanning 24 properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s iconic Duckhorn Vineyards, today, the portfolio includes Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark, with price points ranging from $20 to $200 across more than 15 varietals and 30 appellations. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the NAPA symbol.

Advertisement

Related