Nate Bargatze to perform at the Mid-State Fair

Tennessee native hailed as ‘The Nicest Man in Stand-Up’

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that comedian Nate Bargatze has been confirmed to perform on Thursday, July 18. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The show will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $65, $90, and $110 and will go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair,” which will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase tickets.

For more information about this early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of its official channel.

2021 Grammy nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world. The Tennessee native is hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Hailed and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. His 2015 debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix Special, The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On Jan. 31, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

He was recently signed to Universal Music Group, Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label. Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Seth Meyers, and James Corden. He appeared on the cover of Variety’s annual comedy issue in 2022. Bargatze was also praised for his comedic talent in Esquire, Rolling Stone, Variety, and Vulture.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

