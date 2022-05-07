Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Atascadero » National Day of Prayer event held in Atascadero
  • Follow Us!

National Day of Prayer event held in Atascadero 

Posted: 6:35 am, May 7, 2022 by News Staff

day of prayer

About 250 people attended the event in the Sunken Gardens

– The First Annual National Day of Prayer Observance was held Thursday evening at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero. A coalition of churches worked together to put on the event.

St. Williams Church provided a choir and a sound system. About 250 people attended the event in the Sunken Gardens. Pat Borba of St. Williams Church said that people from throughout the North County participated.

The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Gave Abediaziz of Revival Church in Paso Robles spoke. The St. Williams Choir sang the National Anthem, Amazing Grace, and closed with God Bless America.darius and gabe

On May 9, 1798, President John Adam declared a day of “solemn humility, fasting, and prayer.” President Abraham Lincoln signed a Congressional resolution calling for April 30, 1863, as a day of fasting and prayer. President Harry S. Truman proclaimed the first National Day of Prayer on July 4, 1952. President Ronald Regan moved the date to the first Thursday of May each year.

Yesterday’s event was the First National Day of Prayer event at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero, Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.