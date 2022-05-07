National Day of Prayer event held in Atascadero

About 250 people attended the event in the Sunken Gardens

– The First Annual National Day of Prayer Observance was held Thursday evening at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero. A coalition of churches worked together to put on the event.

St. Williams Church provided a choir and a sound system. About 250 people attended the event in the Sunken Gardens. Pat Borba of St. Williams Church said that people from throughout the North County participated.

The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Gave Abediaziz of Revival Church in Paso Robles spoke. The St. Williams Choir sang the National Anthem, Amazing Grace, and closed with God Bless America.

On May 9, 1798, President John Adam declared a day of “solemn humility, fasting, and prayer.” President Abraham Lincoln signed a Congressional resolution calling for April 30, 1863, as a day of fasting and prayer. President Harry S. Truman proclaimed the first National Day of Prayer on July 4, 1952. President Ronald Regan moved the date to the first Thursday of May each year.

Yesterday’s event was the First National Day of Prayer event at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero.

