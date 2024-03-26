National Motor Fest joins Warbirds, Wings & Wheels event

This year marks the first time collaboration between the two events

– The 15th annual Warbirds, Wings & Wheels event, along with National Motor Fest, is set to return on May 11. This year marks the first-time collaboration between Estrella Warbirds Museum and Stier Events LLC, promising a larger-scale gathering of classic cars and military vehicles.

Attendees can anticipate a new addition: a mobile Dyno on site for live demonstrations of car horsepower. Throttle Merchants will also thrill spectators with the firing up of their nostalgic front engine dragsters. Additionally, local Police and Fire agencies, alongside various military branches, will display vehicles for visitors.

The event will feature a variety of aircraft, helicopters, jets, tanks, and more for enthusiasts to explore. A dozen food trucks from the central coast and beyond will offer a diverse selection of cuisine, while craft vendors will showcase merchandise, products, and services. Families can enjoy activities such as remote-controlled aircraft displays by the North County Cloud Clippers, bounce houses, inflatable carnival games, face painting, and more.

Admission is priced at $20 for an all-day pass, granting access to the Estrella Warbirds Museum, Woodland Auto Display, and all exhibits and shows. Children aged 12 and under and active duty military personnel receive free entry.

For tickets, vehicle registration, vendor applications, and sponsorship opportunities, interested individuals can visit https://www.ewarbirds.org/www/.

Estrella Warbirds Museum, located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with adjusted hours for Monday holidays. For general admission information, individuals can call (805) 238-9317 or visit www.ewarbirds.org.

Share To Social Media