Near freezing low temperatures expected to start off the week in Paso Robles

Monday’s overnight low is forecasted to be 34 degrees

– Paso Robles and North County could see its first near-freezing temperatures of the fall season this week, with the mercury dropping to the low 30s.

A freeze warning is currently in effect for Paso Robles and its surrounding areas. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are anticipated for this morning, and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected for both tonight and Tuesday morning in some areas. This warning encompasses several regions, including the Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, and Antelope Valley.

The current freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. this morning, with a subsequent freeze warning scheduled from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday. These low temperatures can have significant impacts, including the potential for frost and freezing conditions that may harm crops and sensitive vegetation. Additionally, prolonged exposure to the cold can pose a risk of hypothermia for both animals and people, and vehicle windshields are likely to become frosted, according to the National Weather Service.

To mitigate these risks, it is advisable to take precautionary measures. Protecting tender plants from the cold is recommended, as well as planning for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields in the affected areas.

Weather Underground is forecasting a low temperature of 34 degrees on Monday, rising slightly to 35 on Tuesday and 39 on Wednesday. By mid-week, overnight lows should warm into the 40s.

Daytime highs in Paso Robles should be in the low-to-mid 80s throughout the week, cooling off by the beginning of next week into the upper 70s.

