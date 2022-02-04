Needtobreathe performing at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tour dates include a stop in Paso Robles on April 28

– Grammy Award-nominated rock band Needtobreathe has announced an intimate acoustic tour of North America in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album Into The Mystery. The 26-city Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour will kick off on April 18 in Winnipeg, MB, including a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on April 28. Patrick Droney will provide support on all dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available to The Insiders Fan Club beginning tomorrow, Feb. 4 here, and general on-sale begins next Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time here.

“The success of the acoustic tours over the years has been one of the biggest surprises of our career,” says Needtobreathe frontman Bear Rinehart. “The intimacy and conversation that takes place in these beautiful theaters has been a pretty magical experience for us as a band. So much of our music was written and recorded acoustically in a living room, and with two new albums to pull from, we want to bring that experience to you again.”

Needtobreathe’s latest studio album Into The Mystery is available now via Elektra Records. The album debuted in the Top 10 across three Billboard charts and received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, American Songwriter, and more. Leading into release, the band performed Into The Mystery’s lead single “I Wanna Remember” alongside Carrie Underwood at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Needtobreathe also delivered performances on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, and ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Following the album’s release, the band unveiled the accompanying documentary “Needtobreathe: Into The Mystery.” The film intimately chronicles the group recording the album, while quarantined in a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee in the fall of 2020. “Needtobreathe: Into The Mystery” is available on-demand (including iTunes / Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video) now via Greenwich Entertainment.

Needtobreathe celebrated the album’s release with their massive Into The Mystery Tour. The 38 city trek included their fifth consecutive sold-out show at Denver, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a first-ever headline performance at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena. The band donated $1 from each ticket sold to For Others. In total, over $1.1 million was generated in support of the organization, which endeavors to address the country’s foster care crisis. Needtobreathe will once again be partnering with For Others on their upcoming Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour. Additionally, the band closed out 2021 by hosting Needtobreathe & Friends One Night Only Supporting OneWorld Health. The event raised over $1.4 million for OneWorld Health, which will provide sustainable, affordable, and accessible healthcare in East Africa and Central America.

