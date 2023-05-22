Nelly with special guest T.I. set to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Nelly, with special guest T.I., has been confirmed to perform in concert on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair for both Nelly and T.I.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $50, $75, $90, and $110 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, May 26, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, first entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar,” and “E.I.” The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. Nelly kept the momentum going with the 2002 release of Nellyville. The album debuted at #1 on top of scoring Nelly his first two Grammy Awards for “Hot in Here” – Best Male Rap Solo Performance – and “Dilemma” [feat. Kelly Rowland] – Best Rap Song Collaboration.

He has since gone on to win multiple American Music Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, Soul Train Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and was crowned “Top Pop, Rap, and R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of The Year” by Billboard.

Labeled the Jay-Z of the South by Pharrell Williams and the creator of Trap Muzik, T.I. is a musical artist, songwriter, philanthropist, and entrepreneur with over 35 million followers on social media, 3 Grammy Awards and 4 #1 hit records, and 11 top ten hits. T.I. has seen success as a recording and touring artist for the last 20 years. Outside of music, T.I. has also starred in countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows including ATL, American Gangster, Marvel’s Ant-Man, and VH-1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

