New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown

Spots go up just in time for holiday shopping season

– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season.

Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others.

The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to make brief stops in the downtown area to shop and pick up food items from local restaurants.

Although San Luis Obispo and some other municipalities are waiving parking fees and fines during the holiday season, Paso Robles will continue issuing $50 parking fines during the holiday season to those who did not use the parking kiosks or overstay their time limit in the 30-minute zones.

The new 30-minute parking spaces have new green paint on the curb and new signage.

