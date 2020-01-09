New Atascadero brewhouse hosting ribbon-cutting Friday

–Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero soft-opened their doors in late November and announced they were open for business on Dec. 6 in conjunction with the Atascadero Downtown Lighting Ceremony. They will have a ribbon-cutting with San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and Atascadero Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. featuring $1 off house beers and free bites to try out their menu.

Wild Fields Brewhouse was founded by husband and wife team Ryan and Jacque Fields and is a culmination of over 23 years of experience in the craft beer and service world. Since being brought together by the craft beer world they have dreamed of starting their own brewpub. The dream started, two kids were born, and a lot of life was lived in between but a relocation to Atascadero in 2018 was the start of bringing this dream to reality. Ryan, originally from the Central Coast; growing up in Cayucos and Templeton, and Jacque raised in Orange County felt certain that the Central Coast was where they should land to root their kids and business.

Wild Fields Brewhouse is a local brewpub crafted as a comfortable space for beer lovers and families alike. Historically, pubs were gathering places for the community, says Jacque Fields, “We wanted our space to replicated what the beer industry has been to us and honor that rich history; this industry has given us a sense of place and belonging and also allowed us to meet so many amazing people and grow our knowledge. We are excited to do that for our team members and our patrons. Craft beer is about relationships and community and Atascadero just made perfect sense for us.”

Ryan is a veteran of 11 years and highly-respected brewer in the beer industry who has won multiple awards on the national and international level; most recently a Gold Medal at Great American Beer Festival for Funk Yeah which he curated during his time at Beachwood Blendery in Long Beach, CA.

“We are thrilled to see Ryan and Jacque’s dream come to reality,” said Clint Pearce, Madonna Enterprises. “Their high-quality products with a family-friendly environment are a great benefit to the Atascadero community. The fact that they located in Colony Square shows their belief that downtown Atascadero is a great place to start a business.”

Wild Fields is a more than 7,000 sq-ft facility with a full kitchen where they will be cooking up their menu featuring Silva’s Sausages, Beyond Meat Sausages, and even a house-made carrot dog. Alongside their 15+ craft beer taps you will find rotating cider and wine selections and for those looking for non-alcoholic options they source a non-alcoholic craft beer and locally brewed Sunshine Sodas. They have a pastry chef on staff cooking up scratch desserts as well, right now you can find the Two-Souls Stout Chocolate Bread Pudding available.

For more information visit https://wildfields.com/.

