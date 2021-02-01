New book by local author looks at sexual harassment in the Air Force

–A local writer addresses sexual harassment in the military and the fast-paced lives of peregrine falcons in his new book, “Fly With the Falcon.”

Three troubled aviators, two human and one avian, find the tangled threads of their unraveled lives intertwined in a tightly written new novel by Amazon bestselling author Ed Cobleigh.

A female fighter pilot is under extreme pressure to exchange sex for promotion. Her Cajun wingman and sometimes lover is torn between reporting the demands and keeping silent. Meanwhile, a peregrine falcon has lost her freedom. Action is needed for all three flyers to straighten out their intersecting lives, to return to the sky, and to each other. Set partly in Saudi Arabia, the epicenter of female oppression, and California’s Central Coast, “Fly with the Falcon” delivers romance, moral dilemmas, exciting aerial action, and falcon lore. Pictured in vivid detail is the ambiance of Morro Bay, Big Sur, Jalama Beach, Ragged Point, and the Santa Rita Hills wine country.

Cobleigh’s memoir, “War for the Hell of It: A Fighter Pilot’s View of Vietnam,” spent three-plus weeks as an Amazon #1 bestseller. His biography of an aviation pioneer, “The First Fighter Pilot—Roland Garros,” was named best new book on WWI. His literary aviation/adventure novel, “The Pilot; Fighter Planes and Paris,” gathers glowing reviews.

Paperback and ebook are available at Amazon.

About the author

Author Ed Cobleigh has been a fighter pilot with the US Air Force, US Navy (Top Gun), Royal Air Force, Imperial Iranian Air Force, and the French Air Force. He also served as an Air Intelligence Officer working with the CIA, FBI, and MI6 on a variety of covert projects. His memoir, War for the Hell of It, was a #1 Amazon bestseller and his novel, The Pilot: Fighter Planes and Paris, gets laudatory reviews. His recent biography, The First Fighter Pilot: The Life and Times of the Parisian Playboy Who Invented Air Combat, was named best new book on WWI. Cobleigh’s latest book is Fly with the Falcon, a novel of sexual harassment and raptors. He knows fighter planes, fighter pilots, and air combat well. His first fighter plane was the F-104 Starfighter and the last was the F-16 Viper.

It has not been all flying and intelligence work for Cobleigh. He also knows Paris; its people, cuisine, wine, and its ambiance intimately, having been there more times than he can count. Cobleigh has visited 50 countries in various capacities and has lived in Thailand and Scotland.

His background as an Intelligence Officer allows him to ferret out details and make connections others miss and data meant to remain hidden. These penetrating insights are prime features of his books. In the air, in the intelligence world, and in Paris–Cobleigh has been there, done that. His books have sold 25,000+ copies in 12 countries and three languages.

Cobleigh has been on the faculty of the of the Central Coast Writers Conference and he teaches classes on raptor aerodynamics. When not in Paris, Cobleigh and his wife Heidi live in Paso Robles wine country with their horses and dogs.

For more information on Cobleigh and his books, visit www.edcobleigh.com.

Share this post!

email

Related