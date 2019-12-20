Businesses: Reach new customers around Lake Nacimiento

Heritage Ranch and Oak Shores directories being published

–Access Publishing is getting ready to print two niche business directories serving the exclusive, gated communities of Heritage Ranch and Oak Shores at Lake Nacimiento, CA.

The Heritage Ranch Directory and Oak Shores Directory both include a business directory, white page listings of residents, maps and important community information. The annual books connect residents to businesses who offer services in this North San Luis Obispo and Monterey County areas. The local directories provide a convenient list of those businesses willing to travel there because these two resort communities are 30-to-60-minutes away from Paso Robles.

“This directory is our residents’ lifeline. They use it daily to contact neighbors and find local contractors and service workers,” says Stephanie Dayton from the Oak Shores Community Association.

“We are proud to be the only directory for these communities for more than five years now,” says publisher Scott Brennan, owner of Access Publishing. “We have upgraded the books so they are full-color throughout.”

The local guides feature beautiful photographs of scenes from Lake Nacimiento on their attractive glossy covers. At 5-inches wide and 8-inches tall, they are a small and convenient size. Advertising rates are very affordable to encourage Paso Robles businesses to promote themselves to the lakeside communities. “It’s an excellent part of any Paso Robles business marketing plan,” says Brennan.

Advertising information: Full page – $499, Half page – $329, Quarter page – $219. A substantial discount is available for advertising in both directories. Free design, full color, and a free online business listing are included in the advertising package. A convenient 3-month payment plan is available with a credit or debit auto-pay agreement.

Deadline for advertising is Dec. 31. Publication date for the directories is the end of January. Distribution of several thousand printed directories is by US mail to every resident in the area. Additionally, the books are available at the community association offices.

Update Heritage Ranch residential listings

Residents who would like to update their directory information can fill out the form here > http://heritageranchdirectory.com/contact-us/update/

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing provides local business marketing solutions. It is a local leader in Paso Robles marketing, Internet advertising, local search engine optimization, SEO, web design, writing and graphic design. The Paso Robles-based business, owned by Scott and Beth Brennan, has 10 creative and hardworking employees. Call for more information at (805) 226-9890.

