New coastal commissioner is keynote speaker at League of Women Voters’ meeting

Meeting will be held via Zoom and is free and open to the public

– One of the California Coastal Commission’s newest appointees, Meagan Harmon, will be the keynote speaker at the opening meeting of the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This year’s opening meeting will be conducted live on Zoom, and is free and open to the public. To register, go to the league’s website at lwvslo.org or sign up here. The event will also be recorded and posted on the league’s website for later viewing.

Harmon, who represents the Central Coast on the commission, will explain how the Coastal Commission works, particularly its role in protecting coastal resources. Prior to her appointment, Harmon served on the Santa Barbara City Council. The Lompoc native also worked as an aid worker in the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan for a number of years.

The event will feature a 9/11 20th anniversary memorial tribute with remarks by Cindy Marie Absey, league president. League updates and plans for the year will also be highlighted. For more information, go to the league website or call (805) 242-6990.

