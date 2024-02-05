New coffee shop opens in downtown Paso Robles

H. Cheval Coffee offers drink and food menu

– H. Cheval Coffee has become the newest cafe just steps from the downtown park in Paso Robles. Owners and locals Mackay Stith, Juan Elias, and Joseph Gerardis, who also owns the local roastery Joebella Coffee, were approached by Hotel Cheval owner Robert Gilson about interest in a coffee shop next to the hotel. H. Cheval Coffee opened its doors last fall after a month of remodeling.

“The H. Cheval brand is synonymous with upscale hospitality grounded in the rural yet adventurous spirit that Paso Robles embodies. When we were presented with the opportunity to create a new coffee brand in collaboration with Hotel Cheval and the H. Cheval name, in this fabulous location, we knew we had to give it a shot,” said Gerardis, adding that “So far, the reception has been very positive and we expect to see steady growth. We already have a nice local following which we are very grateful for…we all strive to maintain that H. Cheval hospitality and specialty coffee quality that Gilson envisioned.”

H. Cheval Coffee has partnered with Joebella Coffee to provide high-quality coffee beans. Two of the most popular drinks on the menu are the latte and cappuccino; the shop also offers specialty menus depending on the season. Croissants and other breakfast items are available for purchase. The shop is dog-friendly with indoor seating, an outdoor patio, and free Wi-Fi. Retail items from Hotel Cheval can also be found in the shop.

“We love serving the Paso community and can’t wait to make your day with just a simple cup of coffee…we are super surprised by the feedback we have been getting. A lot of positivity and [we] always have people coming back or counting down the days until they are back in Paso for a cup of coffee,” said 21-year-old Stith, who previously worked as a barista at the Atascadero location of Joebella Coffee.

H. Cheval Coffee is located at 840 11th Street, suite 104, in Paso Robles. For more information, call (805) 221 – 5170 or visit their website here.