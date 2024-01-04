New court executive, clerk appointed for US District Court Central District

– The United States District Court for the Central District of California has officially named Brian D. Karth as the new district court executive and clerk of court, succeeding the retired Kiry K. Gray.

The Central District of California, encompassing the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo, serves a population of more than 19.3 million individuals, constituting nearly half of California’s total population.

Karth, with a career spanning several decades in court administration, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His recent appointment follows his tenure as the clerk of court for the United States District Court for the District of Alaska, commencing in 2020. Prior to that, from 2012 to 2020, he served as the district court executive and clerk of court for the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. Between 2008 and 2011, he held the position of clerk of court for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona. Karth also has experience as a court administrator in high-volume state courts from 1991 to 2008 and in United States Immigration Courts from 1986 to 1991.

Karth earned his master of public administration and a graduate studies specialization certificate in judicial administration from the University of Southern California. He holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Arizona State University.

