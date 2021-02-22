New discount store opening at former Pier 1 Imports

–A new discount store aimed at younger shoppers is set to open in Paso Robles this spring.

A Five Below retail chain store is scheduled to open in April, the company tells the Paso Robles Daily News. It will open where the old Pier 1 Imports store was in the Target shopping center along Theatre Drive. Pier 1 announced last May that it was closing the store along with all of its locations.

Five Below Inc. is a publicly held chain of specialty discount stores selling clothes and accessories aimed at tweens and teens that cost up to $5, plus a small assortment of products up to $10. It was founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Penn.

The Five Below store will be next to the Dollar Store. In the same center, a new Outdoor Supply Hardware recently opened where Orchard Hardware Supply operated before closing in November 2018.

