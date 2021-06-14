Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 15, 2021
New fire retardant sprayed along roads near Lake Nacimiento 

Posted: 7:08 am, June 14, 2021 by News Staff

New fire prevention tool being used across the state

–There’s a new tool to prevent wildfires and for the first time, it’s being used in San Luis Obispo County, according to a recent story by KSBY. Several miles of roadsides around Heritage Ranch near Lake Nacimiento, a “hot spot” for fires, are now coated with a long-term fire retardant.

“What the fortify product can do is adhere or coat the vegetation,” Wes Bolsen, Perimeter Solutions global wildfire prevention and protection business director told KBSY. “It helps to render it nonflammable so the vegetation chars and then if there were heat coming in, it releases H20.”

This new fire prevention tool is being used up and down California. It was applied to roadsides in Temecula last week.

To read the full story click here.

To learn more about Perimeter Solutions, visit their website.

Comments

