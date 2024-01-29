Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 30, 2024
New gas station, convenience store to be built in Templeton 

Posted: 7:00 am, January 29, 2024 by News Staff

New gas station to be built in Templeton

Board of supervisors vote to deny appeal of the project

– A new gas station and convenience store development is coming to Templeton. The project will include 16 fuel pumps, nine electric vehicle charging stations and a 24-hour, 5,200 square-foot convenience store.

The project site is within the Commercial Retail land use category, located on the north side of Las Tablas Road, between Bennet Road, and Duncan Road in the community of Templeton.

Templeton resident Joe Jarboe appealed the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission’s approval of the project, calling the development a “monstrosity” that is too large and loud to be located 500 feet away from residential homes, according to a report by the Tribune.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to deny an appeal of the project and approve its design on Tuesday, with Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

 

 

