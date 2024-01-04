New ‘ghost restaurant’ in Paso Robles now open

Paso Back Door Cucina now open for delivery, takeout

– Paso Back Door Cucina, a newly introduced ghost restaurant specializing in East Coast-style Italian cuisine, has announced its official opening at 635 28th Street in Paso Robles. Operating exclusively through delivery and takeout, a ghost restaurant is a foodservice business without a physical dining area.

Chef/Owner John McDevitt, associated with the parent company Central Coast Cuisine since 2016, presents a diverse menu featuring wood-fired thin-crust pizza, eggplant Parmigiana on a house-made crusty roll, chicken parm, vegan lasagna, stromboli, and various soups.

The culinary team, bringing with them backgrounds in reputable local establishments, skillfully crafts offerings such as vegan lasagna with plant-based layers and cashew cheese, and stromboli – a delicately layered dough filled with specialty meats or seafood. Chef McDevitt’s soup-making expertise, developed in New Jersey and New York, is showcased in offerings like shellfish bisque, prepared traditionally without dairy.

Paso Back Door Cucina operates Thursday through Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., offering delivery through GrubHub. The restaurant encourages customers to use the pick-up window for quicker service. Occasional pizza oven nights are featured, with updates available on social media channels.

To stay connected, customers can contact Paso Back Door Cucina at (805) 221-5020 or visit www.centralcoastcuisine.com, or www.grubhub.com/restaurant, and find updates on Instagram and Facebook.

