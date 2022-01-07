New Girl Scout cookie making its debut on the Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will offer a new brownie-inspired ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie

– Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. A brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a “delicious taste adventure” just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in the California Central Coast area and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.

Also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Smart Cookies platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales- pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

The cookie program is set to kick off on Jan. 29 in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura. Girl Scout booths will begin to appear council-wide on Feb. 11.

To join or volunteer in Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara or Ventura County, visit: http://www.girlscoutsccc.org.

