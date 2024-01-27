Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 27, 2024
New home, outdoor expo coming to Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:31 am, January 27, 2024

 

Event is free to the public and will take place March 16 and 17

– The Paso Robles Event Center has announced a new event, “SLO Living Home & Outdoor Expo” coming in March 2024. The event is free to the public and will take place March 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This two-day event will feature vendors related to home improvement, recreation, and lifestyle needs. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet directly with local businesses, talk to experts and experience new products.

Online applications are now being accepted for vendors who would like to participate in this new event. Companies related to these fields are encouraged to apply:

• Landscaping experts
• Home interior/exterior experts
• Gardening experts
• Pool/spa
• Architect/design
• Home decor
• Lifestyle (barbecue, mattress, etc.)

For more information, visit https://www.midstatefair.com/event-center/pages/slo-living-home-outdoor-expo.php

 

