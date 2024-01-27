New hospital CEO, board member contribute to blood drive

A total of 31 units were collected during the event, potentially impacting up to 93 lives

– In an ongoing effort to address the ongoing need for blood donations, Twin Cities Community Hospital organized a blood drive in collaboration with Vitalant on Friday. Among the contributors were the hospital’s new CEO, Eleze Armstrong, and Twin Cities’ Board Member, Ann Miller. A total of 31 units were collected during the event, according to Vitalant, potentially impacting up to 93 lives.

Eleze Armstrong, CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital, emphasized the importance of regular blood donation, stating, “There’s a saying that you don’t have to be a doctor to save a life, just donate blood. I couldn’t agree more, so I encourage everyone to donate regularly. Blood drives like this one at Twin Cities help the community save lives right alongside our wonderful caregiving teams – we are indeed better together.”

The donations included 21 units of “whole blood” and five units of “power reds.” Vitalant explains that whole blood is a versatile donation that can be transfused in its original form or separated into specific components of red cells, plasma, and platelets to assist multiple individuals.

On the other hand, “power red” donations, which involve an automated procedure to collect concentrated red cells, can have a double impact, helping twice as many patients as regular whole blood donations. These donations are particularly beneficial for trauma victims, surgery patients, newborns, pediatric patients, individuals with anemia, and sickle cell patients.

While the blood drive achieved success, the need for blood donations in the county remains significant. Tenet Health Central Coast and Vitalant are urging the public to contribute to this vital cause. Those interested in donating can make an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org/donate.

